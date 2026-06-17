Former teacher accused of assaulting staff at Silver Spring elementary school

The Brief A former Montgomery County Public Schools teacher is facing multiple charges after police say she entered a Silver Spring elementary school, assaulted staff members and triggered a lockdown. According to Montgomery County police, 27-year-old Nadine Dogbo, a former teacher at Glen Haven Elementary School, entered the school around 11:30 a.m. The school was then placed on lockdown for about an hour, from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



A former Montgomery County Public Schools teacher is facing multiple charges after police say she entered a Silver Spring elementary school, assaulted staff members and triggered a lockdown.

What we know:

According to Montgomery County police, 27-year-old Nadine Dogbo, a former teacher at Glen Haven Elementary School, entered the school around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and allegedly assaulted several staff members before leaving the building.

Police responded to the school and located Dogbo outside. Authorities said she fled when officers approached but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

The school was then placed on lockdown for about an hour, from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dogbo is being held in jail and faces several charges, including trespassing, second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

What they're saying:

The incident left many parents and students concerned about school security and questioning how a former employee was able to gain access to the building.

In a letter sent to families, Glen Haven Elementary School Principal Tara Strain said student safety remains the school's top priority.

"I want to reassure our community that the safety of our students is our top priority. I will be working with our MCPS security team to investigate the incident and review all safety and security protocols with staff," she wrote.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 D.C. attempted to contact someone at Dogbo’s Gaithersburg home, but no one was available for comment.

Police and school officials have not released a motive for the alleged assault.

What's next:

The school plans to offer counseling services to students and staff following the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.