Former school bus attendant charged after slapping 9-year-old student in the face, police say

A former school bus attendant with Prince William County Public Schools faces charges after she allegedly slapped a 9-year-old student in the face.

Authorities say the incident happened on April 7 on a school bus near Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road.

Police say the 9-year-old girl, a student at Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, and the bus attendant were involved in an argument while on the bus. At some point during the incident, police say the student grabbed the hair of the bus attendant who was seated in front of her.

Officers say the attendant turned around in her seat and smacked the girl in the face. The incident was reported to police by the victim’s family a few days after it allegedly occurred.

Police officials say they reviewed camera footage from the bus and confirmed the assault.

The school bus attendant, 69-year-old Carol Ann Webb, was charged with assault and battery.

In a message to the school community, Bel Air Elementary School Principal Antoinette McDonald said they are cooperating with the police. "Please know that the safety of our students and staff at Bel Air Elementary School is our highest priority," McDonald said.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with the mother of the 9-year-old student police say was slapped by Webb.

LaShawn Bailey said she has not yet seen the video but says her daughter told her she accidentally touched Webb’s hair while playing with her sister who is 5-years-old and was seated next to her.

Bailey said her daughter told her she didn’t mean to touch Webb’s hair. "The reaction was just out of control," Bailey said. "That’s not how you respond to kids on the bus. She should know better at her age as well too."

Bailey said her daughter was shocked at what happened. She kept her out of school for two days following the incident.

