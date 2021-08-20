Former Prince George’s County volunteer firefighter indicted for sex crimes involving a 14-year-old victim

A former Prince George’s County volunteer firefighter has been indicted on sex crime charges involving a 14-year-old victim.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to prosecutors, 53-year-old William Rodriguez-Lott engaged in sexual activity with the child on multiple occasions.

READ MORE: Suspended Prince George’s County police officer convicted in brutal attack on girlfriend

He’s been charged with two counts each of third and fourth-degree sex offense.

READ MORE: Six Maryland police officers indicted on federal fraud charges

"This case involves a young person in our community who was taken advantage of by someone we believe they did not know. Unfortunately, there are people who prey on children. We will hold them accountable. However, our children need to be reminded about safety on a daily basis. As we prepare for the upcoming school year, we want them to protect themselves from these types of dangers," said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Advertisement



