Former President Obama makes an appearance at USA Basketball team's showcase game

The USA Men's Basketball team defeated Canada in the exhibition opener ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Team USA managed to pull away from Canada, with a final score of 86-72 in the first of five Olympic tune-ups. Playing in their 1st game together in preparation for the Paris Olympics.

"We got a long way to go," said LeBron James.

Former President Obama made a surprise appearance at USA Basketball’s 50th anniversary party on Tuesday night, where he was all smiles among the players heading to Paris to represent the United States in this year’s Olympics and more.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama attends an exhibition game between Canada and the United States ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Obama greeted the team in a now viral video that is making its rounds on the internet and being referenced as a reenactment of a well known skit featured on the sketch comedy show Key & Peele.

The former president delivered a 10-minute speech, where he kicked things off with charisma and a reminder that he is an avid basketball fan.

"It is true that I am the hooper in chief."

Obama also shared his strong belief that Team USA would bring back a gold medal.

"I’m pretty confident that they’re going to be bringing back the gold and representing us the way we should be represented around the world."

Obama was also sitting courtside for Team USA’s exhibition game against Canada. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led the team in points with 13 after going 6-of-10 from the field off the bench.

The team still has a few showcase games ahead of them before Olympic contests begin later this month. Their next game comes on July 15 against Australia in Abu Dhabi.