Former President Bill Clinton likely to be released from hospital Sunday

Former President Bill Clinton is progressing well in his treatment for a non-COVID infection and will likely be released from UC Irvine Medical Center on Sunday, a spokesperson said Saturday.

"President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours. He will remain overnight at UCI Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow," spokesman Angel Urena said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," the statement continued. "He is deeply grateful for the excellent care he continues to receive and thankful for the many well wishers who have sent kind words to him and his family. He's looking forward to getting home very soon."

Hillary Clinton returned Saturday morning to the Southern California hospital where Bill Clinton is recovering after being treated for an infection.

The former president is doing fine and will be released soon from the University of California Irvine Medical Center, President Joe Biden said Friday night.

Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut that he had spoken to Clinton and the former president "sends his best."

"He’s doing fine; he really is," Biden said.

"He’s not in any serious condition," Biden said. "He is getting out shortly, as I understand it. Whether that’s tomorrow or the next day, I don’t know."

Hillary Clinton has been with her husband at the hospital southeast of Los Angeles. She returned around 8 a.m. Saturday in an SUV accompanied by secret service agents.

Clinton, 75, was admitted on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, his spokesman said.

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña had said Friday that Clinton would remain hospitalized overnight to receive further intravenous antibiotics.

"All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count, which has decreased significantly," Ureña said in a statement.

City News Service contributed to this report.

