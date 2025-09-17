Former MPD officer pleads guilty to sex trafficking a minor

article

The Brief Linwood Barnhill, 59, pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court to sex trafficking a minor. Barnhill, a former Metropolitan Police Department officer, recruited minor girls to engage in commercial sex acts, according to court documents. Judge Jia M. Cobb will sentence Barnhill, who is already a registered sex offender in the District of Columbia, on Dec. 12.



Barnhill, a former Metropolitan Police Department officer, recruited minor girls to engage in commercial sex acts, according to court documents. He reportedly collected over $10,000 in profits from one of the minors he exploited.

Barnhill also used his victims to recruit other minors to victimize, court documents say.

Judge Jia M. Cobb will sentence Barnhill, who is already a registered sex offender in the District of Columbia, on Dec. 12. His crimes carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

This case was investigated by FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Burrell.