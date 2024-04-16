Former Maryland substitute teacher sentenced to 15 years in prison for student sexual abuse

A judge sentenced a former Maryland substitute teacher to 15 years in prison for inappropriately touching several middle school students and making sexual comments about them online.

Authorities began the investigation in February 2023 when multiple students at General Smallwood Middle School reported being touched by 27-year-old Malcolm Fluellyn, a permanent substitute at the school since that previous December.

Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 27, of Bryans Road, Maryland

READ MORE: Former substitute teacher accused of sexually abusing middle schoolers in Charles County

Investigators say Fluellyn inappropriately touched the victims, some on numerous occasions, while at the Charles County school. Authorities say he also reached out to some of the children on Instagram and made inappropriate sexual comments about their bodies.

The eight victims ranged in age from 12 to 13 years old. Fluellyn was immediately fired from the school when school officials learned became aware of the situation.

Fluellyn entered a guilty plea in February 2024. He was sentenced to 46 years in prison with all but 15 years suspended for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and six counts of fourth-degree sexual offense. He will be on supervised probation for five years upon release.