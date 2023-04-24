Former substitute teacher accused of sexually abusing middle schoolers in Charles County

article

A grand jury has indicted a former long-term Charles County substitute teacher for multiple sex crimes.

Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 26, is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with students at General Smallwood Middle School in Indian Head, Maryland, and contacting them online.

An investigation by detectives from the Charles County Sheriff's Office revealed Fluellyn engaged with the students numerous times during the 2022-2023 school year. He also worked as a substitute teacher for one day at Matthew Henson Middle School in December 2022, but the sheriff's office said there are no allegations from students at that school so far.

Detectives are urging parents to ask their children whether they're aware of any inappropriate contact or messaging between Fluellyn and students.

Maria V. Navarro, the superintendent of Charles County Public Schools, sent a letter home to families Monday notifying them of the indictment.

Fluellyn is facing several charges including sex abuse of a minor and solicitation of a minor. He is being held without bond.

Read the full letter CCPS sent home to families below: