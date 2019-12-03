Former Frederick County school employee, charged with sexual abuse of minor, found dead in cell

article

A former Frederick County Public School employee who was arrested earlier this year on charges of child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor was found dead in his cell Monday morning, authorities say.

The body of 38-year-old John Marshall Hibbert was found around 5:22 a.m. during breakfast wake-up at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities say Hibbert was discovered unresponsive in his bunk. Investigators say evidence found indicates suicide by hanging.

Hibbert was arrested in July 2019 and was awaiting trial on charges of multiple counts of child pornography possession, child pornography distribution, and sexual abuse of a minor.

His body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Baltimore where an autopsy will be conducted.