Former FOX 5 reporter Beth Parker dies from cancer

Former FOX 5 reporter Beth Parker, who came into your homes for almost two decades while covering stories across the D.C. region, has died.

Beth passed away Monday morning after battling cancer. She was 51. Beth was an amazing storyteller and brought us so many wonderful and positive stories over the years while introducing us to the very best the D.C. area had to offer.

Beth left FOX 5 in 2015 after 17 years at the station. She had been living in San Francisco, where she worked as Chief Communication Officer for Lean In founder Sheryl Sandberg. It was a dream job for her and allowed her to help other women achieve greatness.

Please keep her wife, Holly, their son Parker and the rest of her family and friends in your prayers. Beth, you will be missed. Rest in peace dear friend.