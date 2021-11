Authorities in Fairfax County say a man operating a forklift was killed in a workplace accident at a Home Depot early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at 2815 Merrilee Drive in Fairfax.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

