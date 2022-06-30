Ford recalling nearly 2,900 F-150 Lightning trucks

Ford has issued the first-ever recall for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck .

A spokesperson for the automaker told FOX Business that the vehicle's tire pressure monitoring system light may not illuminate when intended and may not be able to provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure.

"This is because the recommended tire cold inflation pressure value in the Body Control Module (BCM) was incorrectly set to 35 psi rather than the correct inflation pressure of 42 psi," the spokesperson explained. "Low tire inflation pressure may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash."

The safety compliance recall covers 2,666 vehicles in the U.S. and 220 in Canada in the 2022 model year with 20-inch or 22-inch all-season tires. There have been no accidents or injuries connected to the recall to date.

FILE - The first peek at the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning in Chicago on June 14, 2022. (Youngrae Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Ford has already started notifying dealers and impacted customers. Dealers will update the Body Control Module software for undelivered vehicles and customers who want the remedy immediately, which takes approximately 20 minutes to complete.

The company will also have the remedy available through a software update in 30 days for all current Lightning customers.

In the meantime, Ford encourages customers to check that their tire pressure matches the figures provided on the tire and loading information label located inside the vehicle's driver-side front door jamb.

Ford, which received over 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning, plans to double production of the vehicle to 150,000 trucks annually in 2023.

The 2022 F-150 Lightning's standard-range battery offers a targeted EPA-estimated range of 230 miles. Meanwhile, the extended range battery offers an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles and the Platinum model offers an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles.

The extended-range battery pack produces 580 horsepower and the standard-range battery pack delivers 452 horsepower. Both packs are capable of producing 775 lbs.-ft. of torque, more than any other F-150 pickup ever. Properly equipped F-150 Lightning pickups have a payload capacity of up to 2,235 lbs. and a towing capacity of up to 10,000 lbs.

Prices range from $39,794 to $90,474, depending on the model, before factoring in destination fees and available green energy tax incentives.

