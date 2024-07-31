Food truck catches fire in Downtown DC; Two men injured

A food truck burst into flames near the National Mall on Wednesday, resulting in critical injuries for two men, according to the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

The blaze engulfed the food truck upon the arrival of firefighters, who quickly knocked down the flames.

A uniformed EMT from the U.S. Secret Service reportedly provided critical initial care at the scene on Constitution Avenue NW. Both injured men were transported to a nearby hospital.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

As the situation developed, one of the two patients was downgraded from critical to serious condition, D.C. Fire and EMS officials reported. Interim Medical Director David Vitberg also assisted at the scene, helping ensure the safety of those affected.

The agency said its firefighters extinguished the fire and removed, cooled, and secured propane tanks from the vehicle.

Fire investigators were sent to the scene to determine the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.