Fog, rain, clouds Thursday threaten Opening Day for Baltimore Orioles

Fog, mist, and some light rain could threaten Thursday’s Opening Day for the Baltimore Orioles.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says there will be gradual clearing throughout the day as the rain and clouds linger.

High temperatures will be in the mid-50s which is rather cool for this time of year.

Barnes says since the rain is moving in a south to north direction, he can’t be certain showers won’t develop along the I-95 corridor over the next couple hours.

He’s hopeful that all precipitation will be out of Baltimore by 3:05 p.m. in time for the first pitch. The Washington Nationals take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park at 4:10 p.m.

A sunny and breezy Friday with highs near 60 degrees are expected. We could see evening showers on Saturday with highs in the mid-60s before temperatures climb to near 70 degrees for Easter Sunday.