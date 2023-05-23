Flying Dog Brewery moving operations out of Maryland

Flying Dog Brewery is being sold and moving all operations from Maryland to New York's F.X. Matt Brewing Company.

Photo Credit: @FlyingDog/Twitter

In a press release, Flying Dog's CEO says there are too many limitations for them to continue to operate in Frederick.

"It is important to me that FX Matt Brewing is offering employment opportunities to as many employees as possible and we will provide job placement assistance to team members," Flying Dog CEO Jim Caruso said. "Frederick is a great place to live and do business, unfortunately even though we have invested millions of dollars in the brewery, it has too many limitations and puts Flying Dog at too great a competitive disadvantage."

Photo Credit: @FlyingDog/Twitter

"We are forever grateful for the loyalty that Maryland craft beer drinkers have shown to Flying Dog and we look forward to continuing to be a part of the Maryland community moving forward," said Flying Dog CMO Ben Savage, who will become president of the Flying Dog division of FX Matt Brewing.

The company is set to shut down production by August. However, they still plan to build an innovation brewery in Frederick. They also own a taproom at BWI Airport.

The news comes as Diageo plans to end manufacturing of Guinness next month in Maryland.