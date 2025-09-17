Florida woman dies from gunshot wound while visiting parents in Maryland

article

The Brief A Florida woman who was shot last week while visiting family in Dickerson, Md., has died. Officers found Abby Elaine Dunn, 55, of Tallahassee, Fla., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on Sept. 12. Dunn was reportedly visiting her elderly parents.



A Florida woman who was shot Friday afternoon while visiting family in Dickerson, Md., has died, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

What we know:

On Sept. 12 at approximately 4:05 p.m., both police officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service personnel responded to the 23000 block of Mt. Ephraim Road after a shooting was reported.

Upon arrival, officers found Abby Elaine Dunn, 55, of Tallahassee, Fla., in an upstairs bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to her thigh. Dunn was reportedly visiting her elderly parents, who live at home. The officers provided life-saving measures before she was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The next day, Dunn was pronounced dead. Police say she was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, the results of which are still pending.

What we don't know:

The shooting is currently under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.