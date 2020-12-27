U.S. serviceman from Florida charged in Rockford bowling alley shooting that killed 3

Authorities say a 37-year-old U.S. serviceman from Florida has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder following a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford Saturday night.

Three people were killed and three people were wounded.

The suspect, Duke Webb, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Rockford Police Chief Daniel O'Shea said at a news conference Sunday.

At approximately, 6:55 p.m. on Saturday night, Rockford police received calls of shots fired at Don Carter Lanes. Officers were dispatched and arrived within a minute of the first calls of shots fired, Chief O'Shea said.

Upon arrival, officers heard gunfire inside the building. They then entered the building and attempted to locate the suspect.

DUKE WEBB | WINNEBAGO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Webb was located within a few minutes and taken into custody. Chief O'Shea said Webb tried to hide his weapons and "obscure his identification" prior to officers taking him into custody.

The incident was mostly captured on surveillance video from inside the bowling alley.

Police have not released the names of the victims, however, they did say the three people who died were all men, aged 65, 69 and 73.

Two teens were also shot at the bowling alley. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder.

The boy was airlifted to a hospital and is currently in stable condition. The girl was treated at a hospital and released.

The third individual wounded was a 62-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, police said.

Chief O'Shea clarified that the bowling alley was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, there is a bar located upstairs that was open and following proper mitigations. He also mentioned that the teens were inside the bowling alley picking up food.

Authorities believe this was a random act. This is still an ongoing investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.