Man arrested in Florida after stabbing mom, fleeing Virginia: police

A 27-year-old Virginia man was arrested in Florida after stabbing his mother and then fleeing the state on Friday.

Around 1:00 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an apartment on Cardinal Forest Lane in Lorton for a stabbing. Police found a female victim suffering stab wounds to the upper body, and she was taken to the hospital.

Police say that the victim was stabbed by her son, Jorge Andres Esquivel Rivera, 27, who then took off in a car and fled the area.

Friday night, troopers with Florida Highway Patrol found Rivera and took him into custody. He'll be extradited back to Fairfax County.

The victim remains hospitalized.