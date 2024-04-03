Flooding shuts down multiple roads in Fairfax

Several roads are shutdown in Fairfax County due to flooding across the D.C. region.

The following roads have been shut down. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

Woodburn Road is currently shut down in both directions at Tobin Rd in Annandale

Lawyers Road is currently shut down in both directions at Galloping Way in Vienna

Old Courthouse Road is currently shut down in both directions at Besley Rd in Vienna

The severe weather threat pushes through by 5 p.m. with some additional showers possible by 10 p.m. this evening with rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.