Flooding shuts down multiple roads in Fairfax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Several roads are shutdown in Fairfax County due to flooding across the D.C. region.
The following roads have been shut down. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.
- Woodburn Road is currently shut down in both directions at Tobin Rd in Annandale
- Lawyers Road is currently shut down in both directions at Galloping Way in Vienna
- Old Courthouse Road is currently shut down in both directions at Besley Rd in Vienna
The severe weather threat pushes through by 5 p.m. with some additional showers possible by 10 p.m. this evening with rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.