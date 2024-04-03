Expand / Collapse search

Flooding shuts down multiple roads in Fairfax

Published  April 3, 2024 1:35pm EDT
Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Several roads are shutdown in Fairfax County due to flooding across the D.C. region. 

The following roads have been shut down. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes. 

  • Woodburn Road is currently shut down in both directions at Tobin Rd in Annandale
  • Lawyers Road is currently shut down in both directions at Galloping Way in Vienna
  • Old Courthouse Road is currently shut down in both directions at Besley Rd in Vienna

