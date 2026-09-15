Flock cameras paused for review in Fairfax County due to privacy, access concerns

The Brief Fairfax County's Board of Supervisors voted to pause its Flock license plate readers. The move comes amid concerns about privacy and data security related to Flock cameras. The board will further discuss the issue during a meeting on Oct. 20.



Fairfax County is pausing its Flock cameras amid concerns about privacy and data security.

What we know:

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to stop any new Flock Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) from being installed until a review in October.

Board Chair Jeff McKay said the pause will give county leaders time to consider community concerns.

"While the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) has safeguards governing its use of FLOCK Safety ALPRs, and there have been no identified instances of misuse by FCPD, I believe the broader concerns surrounding this technology warrant additional review and greater assurances from Flock Safety," McKay said.

The board sent a letter to the CEO and founder of Flock, Garrett Langley, to get "detailed answers" about who can access the data, federal and cross-jurisdictional access, data sharing and safeguards to prevent misuse.

"We have a responsibility to make sure the safeguards surrounding this technology are not only promised but can be verified and enforced," McKay said.

The board also directed the police department to evaluate other options. The police department has been using license plate reader technology since November 2022, including systems from Flock Safety, Axon, and Motorola.

The board will discuss the topic during an Oct. 20 Safety and Security Committee meeting.

Dig deeper:

The move comes as concerns arise across the nation about the use of Flock cameras and access to related data.

In the Town of Dumfries, the council voted to deactivate its Flock license plate readers in early September just as it prepared to install an eight-camera system to help law enforcement.

The mayor asked the town manager to gather public feedback after residents raised privacy concerns. Following a period of public comment, the council will decide whether to reactivate the cameras.

The mayor and council of Alexandria have also raised concerns and said the cameras should be removed. The city has about 61 Flock cameras.