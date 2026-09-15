Authorities have released a facial composite drawing of a suspect connected to a carjacking, assault and attempted kidnapping of a woman on July Fourth in Rockville.

The Brief A facial composite was released of a suspect in a July Fourth carjacking in Rockville. Police say the man assaulted the victim, attempted to kidnap her and drove off in her vehicle. The suspect is described as a Black male with a muscular build wearing a dark T‑shirt and shorts.



Investigators say the incident happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Croydon Avenue when a man entered the victim’s vehicle, assaulted her and attempted to kidnap her. Police say the woman escaped while the vehicle was in motion.

Officers say the suspect drove off in the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered in the 11400 block of Parkvale Road in Rockville. The woman was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Facial composite released in July Fourth Rockville carjacking (Montgomery County Department of Police)

The suspect is described as a Black male with a muscular build wearing a dark T‑shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1‑866‑411‑8477 or visit the website.