Flight to DC lands safely in Denver after cockpit windshield cracks

The pilots on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. decided to bring their jet down in Denver after the cockpit windshield shattered above 30,000 feet.

The crew repeatedly told the nearly 200 passengers to remain calm until they landed.

A photo of the windshield taken by a passenger shows the glass was lined with cracks but did not fall from its frame.

Jetliner windshields have layers of glass that can be inches thick.

Delta called it a maintenance issue and said the crew diverted the jet out of an abundance of caution.

