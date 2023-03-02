Flight from Texas to Germany diverted to Dulles after encountering severe turbulence

A flight from Texas to Germany was diverted to Dulles International Airport after encountering severe turbulence, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Lufthansa Flight 469 landed without incident around 9:10 p.m. Wedensday.

The FAA reports that the crew reported encountering severe turbulence at an altitude of 37,000 feet over Tennessee.

The Airbus A330 was flying from Austin to Frankfurt

The FAA will continue to investigate.

A Twitter post from a man who said his wife was on the flight claims that the lighting hit the plane.

The photo shows the interior of the plane with food and other items scattered in the aisle.

The post says some of the passengers were injured when the plane suddenly fell and then climbed.