Flight delays, cancelations increase due to winter weather, COVID-19

Winter weather and rising COVID-19 cases continue to impact travel this week. There were roughly 1,800 flight cancellations across the U.S. Wednesday and close to 5,000 delays.

In the D.C. region, most of the canceled or delayed flights were from Southwest and American Airlines. Officials with both airlines tell FOX Five most were canceled or delayed because of weather conditions this week.

Southwest Airlines officials also said they continue to deal with lower staffing than normal because of the Omicron variant.

The flight disruptions have led to an exhausting week for some travelers like Chad Heatley.

"It was just flight cancellation after flight cancellation after cancellation," Heatley said. "All the airports are just a mess right now with all the COVID cancellations as well as the weather coming in across the country."

Jennifer Bridgeman told FOX 5 her flight to Dallas was delayed three hours before being canceled, but she was able to rebook on a later flight.

"I think this whole era of COVID we all have to have some grace because things are not usual," Bridgeman said. " We all have to have a little bit of patience and a little bit of grace but that only goes so far because we still have work to do obligations to fulfill."

Travel expert Troy Petenbrink said he wouldn’t be surprised if flight disruptions continued through the end of January, possibly longer, so he offered advice to those who may be booking a flight in the future.

"If the flight becomes delayed, couple things; one, I immediately pick up the phone," he says. "I have the 800-number programmed in for all the airlines I’m calling and checking to see what they can do. You also have to remember to ask the right questions. It’s not just an issue of getting rebooked but could you possibly reroute me? Is there a different connection I could do? Could I go possibly to a different airport?"

Petenbrink also says if you can try to travel with carry-on bags instead of checking a bag.

"The issue is if all of a sudden your flight is canceled, and they’re putting you on a different flight, you may make that flight, but your bag may not then you have the issue of having to go and recover your bag a day or two later," he says.