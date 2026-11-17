The Brief The event is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. The House has passed the ALERT Act, designed to enact recommendations from the NTSB. Reagan National has implemented some of its own safety changes.



Families of the 67 people killed in the January 2025 midair collision over the Potomac River are gathering Tuesday to urge Congress to pass aviation safety reforms before the end of the year.

The event is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, lawmakers, the chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board and labor leaders are expected to attend.

The gathering comes a little more than two months before the two-year mark of the Jan. 29, 2025, crash, in which an Army helicopter collided with Flight 5342 as the plane was landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. It was the nation’s deadliest aviation accident in more than two decades.

Lawmakers have advanced separate safety measures in each chamber, though both bills will expire and must be reintroduced if they are not passed by the end of the year.

The Senate has passed the ROTOR Act, which would require all aircraft operating in controlled airspace to be equipped with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast In technology, giving pilots real-time information on nearby aircraft.

The House has passed the ALERT Act, designed to enact recommendations from the NTSB.

A final NTSB report on the crash found that an overloaded air traffic controller, airspace and route design concerns, and failures in sharing safety data all contributed to the collision.

Reagan National has implemented some of its own safety changes, airspace and air traffic control remain under federal authority.

Duffy is expected to attend Tuesday’s event as officials continue to deal with the lingering impacts of Friday's nationwide ground stop.