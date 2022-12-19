Flash buses decorated for the holidays in Montgomery County

Montgomery County has decorated some of its bus fleet in bright, colorful lights to celebrate the holiday season.

The Department of Transportation's Bus Rapid Transit buses, known as Flash in Montgomery County, decorated three of their buses in holiday colors.

Montgomery County Department of Transportation

The decorated buses will run throughout December along Colesville Road / Columbia Pike (US 29) from the Silver Spring Transit Center to Briggs Chaney and Burtonsville with stops along the way.

Montgomery County says these buses run every 15 minutes all day, more frequently during rush hour, and cost only $1.