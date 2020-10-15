Flash bus service launches in Montgomery County

Montgomery County has begun a new bus service to quickly get commuters to their destinations along the Route 29 corridor.

The Flash bus service operates along Colesville Road / Columbia Pike (US 29) and Lockwood Drive, with stops in downtown Silver Spring, Four Corners, White Oak, Fairland, and Burtonsville. (FULL DETAILS)

Buses come every 15 minutes along the Orange Route and a little over seven minutes during rush hour where the Orange and Blue routes overlap.

Wheelchairs, bikes, and strollers are welcome on board and boarding is at street level.