First Virginia inmate dies after contracting COVID-19: DOC

A woman incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland has died after contracting coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Corrections says the 49-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital on April 4 where she tested positive. Officials say she had underlying health conditions that included asthma and Hepatitis-C.

The woman had been hospitalized until her death on Tuesday morning, according to the DOC.

Officials say she had been serving a nine-year sentence and was set to be released in mid-2023.

