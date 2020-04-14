Expand / Collapse search

First Virginia inmate dies after contracting COVID-19: DOC

Coronavirus
RICHMOND, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A woman incarcerated at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland has died after contracting coronavirus. 

The Virginia Department of Corrections says the 49-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital on April 4 where she tested positive. Officials say she had underlying health conditions that included asthma and Hepatitis-C. 

The woman had been hospitalized until her death on Tuesday morning, according to the DOC. 

Officials say she had been serving a nine-year sentence and was set to be released in mid-2023.

