First Night in Alexandria still set to bring in the new year

If the end of any year seemed like a cause for celebration – 2020 might be it.

The coronavirus pandemic is looming over New Year’s festivities – but First Night in Alexandria is still happening.

READ MORE: Marathon runner has some advice for coping with challenges of 2020

Organizers say they planned the event with safety in mind, so that people could celebrate the end of a difficult year.

"We had to stop and use that word that has come about all over the place. Pivot. Figure out how we could create an event as best as possible be cancel proof given all of the unknowns 2020 brought to us," said First Night organizer Marilyn Patterson.

READ MORE: 'We have a big problem': Experts fear the holidays will fuel the US COVID-19 crisis

Advertisement

This year, the event will take place in a parking lot on Eisenhower Avenue.

The event will feature two big screens so that people can safely enjoy comedy and concerts from the comfort of their cars, or virtually from their sofas.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The show times are 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The event is taking place before midnight because Virginia is currently under curfew due to the pandemic.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

There are still about 100 tickets available for the drive-in option for First Night.

Those who would prefer to stay home can buy a virtual ticket.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about First Night, click here.

