First case of West Nile virus reported in Maryland

An adult in the Baltimore Metropolitan region has tested positive for West Nile virus – the first confirmed human case of the virus in Maryland this year, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Officials say the patient has recovered from the infection.



West Nile is transmitted to humans via mosquitoes infected by feeding on birds that have the virus. In rare instances, the virus may be spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding or from pregnant mother to fetus.

The disease affects the nervous system, and up to 80% of people who are infected will not display any signs of illness. However, those who have underlying health conditions could become seriously ill.



"We are in the season when the West Nile virus can spread in Maryland," said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. "We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection and eliminate standing pools of water where mosquitoes can breed."

People who develop the illness may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches; occasionally, a skin rash and swollen lymph glands may be noticed. These symptoms may last a few days or as long as several weeks. People who are older than 50 or have immunocompromised conditions can become seriously ill.



Contact the Maryland Department of Health for further information on the virus.