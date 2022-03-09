First Afghan asylum seekers arrive in Leesburg

The first group of Afghan evacuees has arrived at the National Conference Center (NCC) in Leesburg, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

It’s part of what’s being called Operation Allies Welcome. In a statement, Senior Response Official Robert J. Fenton Jr. said the evacuees arrived Tuesday. He added that while they wait to move to new communities, they’ll receive various support services, including workshops on U.S. laws and civic education.

The evacuees have also undergone "a multi-layered, rigorous screening and vetting process prior to arriving in the United States, they are required to receive age-appropriate vaccinations and undergo medical screening, including getting tested for COVID-19," Fenton wrote.

For weeks, some residents of Loudoun County expressed their concerns about the plan.

"I think it’s a great thing for them, but honestly it does make me a little nervous my little brother goes to the high school right next to it," Morgan Lione said Wednesday. "So you never know what’s gonna happen, but I do think it’s a really good thing that we’re doing because they helped us when we were out there as well."

Others said they have no concerns. That includes Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall, who lives within walking distance to the NCC.

"These evacuees are people who were guides, who were interpreters, who were teachers, who were judges, worked with our state department and our embassies," she said. "They are our allies from Afghanistan, and they undoubtedly saved lives, and so not only am I ok with it, it is my honor to help people who helped our government and helped our military get through that terrible 20-year war."

The federal operation is expected to end no later than September.