Fireworks injuries on the rise, report warns ahead of July 4th celebrations

The Fourth of July is commonly associated with food, fun, and of course, fireworks – but the number of injuries caused by fireworks may catch some Americans by surprise.

According to a report released this week by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were eight deaths and an estimated 9,700 injuries involving fireworks in 2023.

"Many people just aren’t aware of the risk involved with fireworks, and we want to help change that to help keep people safe," explained CPSC Public Affairs Specialist Thaddeus Harrington.

The report also said that between 2008 and 2023, injuries from fireworks increased overall. And while teenagers ages 15-19 had the highest rate of emergency room visits due to fireworks injuries in the four weeks surrounding last year’s holiday, kids between the ages of 5-9 had the second-highest rate.

"Really there is no such thing as safe fireworks," Harrington said. "Even sparklers burn at about 2000 degrees, as hot as a blowtorch. So if you wouldn’t let your child run around with a lit blowtorch, same goes for sparklers."

More information about the report – as well as safety tips – can be found here.

Here’s more information about which fireworks are – and are not – legal in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.