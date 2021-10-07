Fires in Gaithersburg, Montgomery Village cause damage to businesses, homes

Several fires in Montgomery County are under investigation after authorities say they happened in the same area and caused damage to several businesses and homes Thursday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer says at least five fires were reported in the Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village areas during the early morning hours.

Photos from Piringer show several stores with fire damage in the Galanis Shopping Center on Diamond Avenue. Other images from Piringer show one home’s garage and an exterior wall and fence from a second home badly damaged from the flames.

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear if the fires are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact fire investigators at 240-777-2263.