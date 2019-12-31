Firefighter searching for missing dogs who ran after crash in Montgomery County

article

The search is on for two dogs who went missing after the car they were in was involved in a crash in Montgomery County.

FOX 5 spoke with Brian Shelton, a North Carolina firefighter, who says he was driving his vehicle on northbound Interstate-270 Saturday around 7 p.m. when the crash happened just past the Comus Road overpass near Hyattstown.

Shelton said his two dogs, a small chocolate lab named Ena and a small black and white pit bull named Caleb, ran from the vehicle when someone opened the passenger’s side door to check on him. Both dogs are wearing collars. He said Caleb is very friendly and Ena will be skittish around strangers. Shelton said he received a phone call earlier this week from a woman who said Caleb had possibly been spotted near the weigh station on northbound I-270

The Lost Animal Resource Group is helping in the search for the animals. If you spot the dogs you are asked not to chase them but rather call Shelton at 704-936-6442 or 301-651-7785.