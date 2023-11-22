Firefighter Injured battling blaze in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - A firefighter was injured battling a blaze in northwest Washington Tuesday night.
The fire was reported around 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of 11th Street.
Officials say the fire was confined to the basement and was placed under control around 9 p.m.
The injured firefighter was transported for evaluation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.
Firefighter Injured battling blaze in northwest DC (DC Fire and EMS/@dcfireems)