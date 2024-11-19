Fire in Old Town Alexandria destroys three shops, including new bookstore

A number of businesses in Old Town are trying to pick up the pieces after a fire ripped through their building that sits on South Saint Asaph Street.

The multi-level structure is home to Friends to Lovers Romance bookstore, Little Birdies Boutique and Madame Coco.

Jamie Fortin celebrated the grand opening of Friends to Lovers over the weekend just hours before the fire broke out.

"It was a whirlwind, exciting and fun!" said Fortin.

Little did she know hours after closing up on Sunday, a fire would destroy her brand-new business.

"I get too emotional. It looks a lot different in there. It’s really hard to look at," she told FOX 5 as she stared at the damage outside the store.

In a cell phone video she shared, you can see ash covering books, shelves and a number of special items throughout the store.

"We have artist that we had bene working with and authors that came by to sign their books and we are so excited to have us publish their indie novels, those kinds of things were the hardest to see no longer in condition," she explained.

Her bookshop isn’t the only store that was left with damage.

"The destruction, everything is burned. There is soot on all the walls, the ceilings," said Shanlee Johnson.

Johnson owns Little Birdies, a children's boutique located in the same building.

"There’s nothing that is salvageable. It’s all been destroyed. It’s fabric. We can’t sell it. There is probably an inch of soot on everything," Johnson said.

She told FOX 5 that the store was starting to get busy as people start their holiday shopping.

"Between all of our new fall merchandise and fixtures, easily $100,000 was destroyed in the fire," she added.

In just days after the fire, the community has helped raise thousands of dollars for both stores through Gofundme campaigns for Little Birdies and Friends to Lovers.

The third store destroyed in the fire, Madame Coco, described the damage as "immense" on social media, but also expressed their gratitude for the community’s support.

"Honestly, the community support has really made me feel empowered," Fortin said.

"We’re just thankful for so much of the support that we’ve received and that we will rebuild," Johnson said.

The Alexandria Fire Department says that all three businesses were impacted by smoke and water damage from extinguishment efforts.

The cause is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.