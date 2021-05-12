Fire involving hot dog truck causes delays in Haymarket

A fire involving a hot dog truck in Prince William County caused morning delays.

The incident happened in the Haymarket, Virginia area along Route 15 between Route 234 and Route 50.

Images from the scene show some of the truck’s cargo scattered across the roadway as firefighters sprayed the trailer.

Traffic was slowed but was able to pass off to the side of the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.