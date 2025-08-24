Fire graduate falls to death in DC: officials
WASHINGTON - Tragedy has struck a local fire company after a deadly fall this weekend.
What we know:
Officials say that a recent graduate of DC Fire and EMS has died of injuries sustained during a fall on Saturday night.
The fall happened off-duty, and was not a line-of-duty death.
The Cadet Class 27 graduate was a probationary firefighter with the District's Engine Co. 13
What we don't know:
Details about the deadly fall have yet to be released, along with the identity of the deceased graduate.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by DC Fire and EMS.