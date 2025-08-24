Fire graduate falls to death in DC: officials

article

The Brief A recent fire graduate has died after a fall on Saturday night. The deceased graduate was a probationary firefighter. Further details have yet to be released.



Tragedy has struck a local fire company after a deadly fall this weekend.

What we know:

Officials say that a recent graduate of DC Fire and EMS has died of injuries sustained during a fall on Saturday night.

The fall happened off-duty, and was not a line-of-duty death.

The Cadet Class 27 graduate was a probationary firefighter with the District's Engine Co. 13

What we don't know:

Details about the deadly fall have yet to be released, along with the identity of the deceased graduate.