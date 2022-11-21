Fire destroys northwest DC home

No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in northwest D.C. late Sunday night.

Crews were called to the home in the 4800 block of Tilden Street around 10 p.m. Officials say flames were seen on the first floor of the home when firefighters arrived.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tilden Street fire / DC Fire and EMS

Images posted on Twitter by DC Fire and EMS show smoke pouring from windows on both floors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.