The Brief An early morning fire damaged several boats at James Creek Marina. Crews found one boat fully engulfed with flames spreading to boats on either side. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.



An early morning fire damaged several boats at James Creek Marina in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, authorities said.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. in the 2100 block of 2nd Street. Crews arrived to find one boat fully engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to boats on either side.

Land units and fireboats worked together to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire damages several boats at James Creek Marina in DC (DC Fire and EMS Department)