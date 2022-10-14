Fire damages Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington

An early morning fire damaged the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington Friday.

The fire was reported just before 2:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Glebe Road.

Firefighters say flames were seen coming thought he roof of the building as they arrived.

The fire was placed under control. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Established in 1854, Mount Olivet is Arlington's oldest church site in continuous use.