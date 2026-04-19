Fire breaks out at Bren Mar Park Elementary School in Fairfax County

The Brief A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at Bren Mar Park Elementary School in Fairfax County, prompting a large emergency response from multiple agencies. Officials said the fire appeared to be concentrated in a two-story addition under construction at the rear of the school. Officials also confirmed that no students, staff or construction workers were inside the building at the time of the fire.



A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at Bren Mar Park Elementary School in Fairfax County, prompting a large emergency response from multiple agencies, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and officials on scene.

No students, staff or construction workers inside

What we know:

At 3:21 p.m., crews responded to the 6300 block of Beryl Road for reports of fire and smoke coming from an elementary school. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke conditions.

New video and reporting from the scene showed thick black smoke rising from the building, with firefighters using aerial ladders and large streams of water to battle the blaze from outside.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ File Photo.

Officials said the fire appeared to be concentrated in a two-story addition under construction at the rear of the school. Crews from Alexandria and Arlington also assisted in extinguishing the fire, according to officials.

Officials also confirmed that the fire was brought under control and extinguished, and no injuries were reported. They added that no students, staff or construction workers were inside the building at the time of the fire.

"Not a soul was inside this school," Battalion Chief Matthew Tamillow of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department told FOX 5 DC, noting that the timing of the incident likely prevented a more serious outcome.

Residents nearby described seeing heavy smoke and expressed relief that the fire occurred when the building was empty.

What we don't know:

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation by fire marshals.

School officials were also on site assessing damage, with no immediate word on when classes may resume.