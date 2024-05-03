Fire investigators are still searching for the cause of a blaze that badly damaged a home Thursday night in northern Virginia.

Firefighters responded to the 2900 block of Home Place in the Merrifield area around 10:30 p.m. where they found smoke and flames billowing into the sky from the rear of the home. An image posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue shows firefighters attacking the flames from the ground.

Fire badly damages Fairfax County home (Fairfax County Fire/Rescue / @ffxfirerescue)

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the fire was reported by neighbors and may have originated in the basement. No injuries were reported.

Alnwick says the home is only a few years old. She said firefighters ran hydrant lines across busy Route 29 while they worked to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.