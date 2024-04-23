Fire at Silver Spring high-rise sends 1 to hospital, fills several floors with smoke

A fire on the 19th floor of a Silver Spring high-rise sent one person to the hospital after filling several floors with smoke, authorities say.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the Enclave Apartments at 11215 Oak Leaf Drive.

The fire was extinguished, but significant smoke filled the 19th and part of the 20th floor.

Crews were ventilating the building and assisting residents. Officials say one person was transported with a minor injury.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.