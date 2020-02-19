Fire alarm prompted Reagan National Airport control tower evacuation, officials say

The Reagan Washington National Airport Traffic Control Tower was evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire alarm was triggered.

Officials say flights' arrivals and departures were interrupted, but they have since been restored.

During the evacuation, air traffic controllers handled traffic at a reduced rate from a remote tower location until they returned to the main tower at 11:35 a.m.

They are still investigating what prompted the alarm.

Information on flight delays is available on the FAA website.