Fire alarm prompted Reagan National Airport control tower evacuation, officials say
WASHINGTON - The Reagan Washington National Airport Traffic Control Tower was evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire alarm was triggered.
Officials say flights' arrivals and departures were interrupted, but they have since been restored.
During the evacuation, air traffic controllers handled traffic at a reduced rate from a remote tower location until they returned to the main tower at 11:35 a.m.
They are still investigating what prompted the alarm.
Information on flight delays is available on the FAA website.