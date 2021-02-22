Find out how to become an extra on ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ in Virginia

article

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" is back in Virginia for season two – and the production crew is looking for extras who can be in the Richmond area.

Production will be underway through June 2021, and they’re looking especially for people with military or law enforcement backgrounds.

Extras will need to be tested for COVID-19, and a stipend will be provided.

They’re focusing on local talent – and no housing will be provided for extras.

Applicants should be aware that filming will be Monday through Friday, and may mean a 12-hour commitment each day.

If you want to apply, click here.



