Financial impact of pandemic forces permanent and temporary closures of several DMV businesses 

Whether they are closing for good or barely hanging on the financial toll of the pandemic is becoming a reality for many businesses in the DMV.

Even with to-go and curbside pick up services, the financial impact of the pandemic it seems is too much for many businesses to try to remain open or just close altogether.

On Tuesday, employees and managers of Fleet Feet at the Kentlands, were seen cleaning up while breaking down equipment and offering freebies of some leftover merchandise to anyone passing by. The Gaithersburg store according to its Facebook page, announced the closing about two weeks ago.

“Every year before I would go back to work because I’m a teacher, I would get my shoes here at Fleet Feet,” said Karyn Bedell. “And now I have to find something different. I try not to go to the big stores because I want to help the little people.”

Next door to the athletic store is the health store, GNC which has also erected a ‘store closing’ sign in its front window. A sales clerk told FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan that the store was supposed to close July 25 but has been given a two-week extension from corporate.

FOX 5 also checked in with some long-standing businesses in the District that have either closed up permanently or are barely hanging on.

Maddy’s Tap Room on 13th Street posted on their Facebook page saying:

“This hurts...our hearts are broken. Unfortunately, after 9 years of fun and friendships, Maddy's will be closing it's doors for good on Saturday July 25th. We tried, but the economic impact was just too much."

Michael Dorf with City Winery in Ivy City, the popular restaurant and music venue told FOX 5 that he had to furlough all 140 of his employees but that they are only closed temporarily.

“When you have a concert and an event business you are always programming three four five six months into the future,” said Dorf. “You want to plan your wedding but right now there is such uncertainty that people aren’t even sure if we are able to do something in the spring of 2021.”