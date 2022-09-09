Fight stops high school football game in Frederick

Frederick High School evacuated its stadium Friday night during a football game because of a report of a large fight.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, fights broke out in the stands during the Frederick vs Middletown varsity football game at Frederick High School.

The game was paused shortly after and the stadium was cleared of all spectators.

The sheriff's office said the fights did not involve players on the field nor was it between Frederick High School and Middletown High School students.

School administration worked in collaboration with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the Frederick Police Department to ensure the safety and security of the event.

No injuries were reported and authorities say there's no immediate threat to the public.

The football game did resume without fans. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident with help from Frederick County Public Schools officials.



