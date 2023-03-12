Fight leads to shots being fired on Green Line train in DC

A fight led to shots being fired Saturday morning on board a Green Line Metro train in Southwest D.C., according to police.

The Metro Transit Police Department said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the vicinity of the Waterfront Metro Station.

Police said, according to witness and surveillance video, the incident started with a physical altercation between two train riders.

During the fight, one of the riders pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Police believe the suspect exited the Metro system at the Navy Yard station.

The train was later stopped at the Fort Totten station by police, and it was later taken out of service.

No one was injured during the incident.