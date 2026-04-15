The history of the FIFA World Cup: From 1930 origins to the global stage as 2026 kicks off in June

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The Brief The FIFA World Cup has grown from a 13-team tournament in 1930 into a global event. The competition has evolved in format, scale and global impact over nearly a century. The 2026 World Cup in North America is set to be the largest in history.



Before the FIFA World Cup became the global spectacle it is today, international soccer’s biggest stage looked very different.

Before the World Cup (pre-1930):

In the early 20th century, the Olympic Games served as the top international competition for soccer.

However, Olympic rules only allowed amateur players to compete — excluding many of the world’s best professional talent.

The Chilean goalkeeper fails to prevent Portugal from winning at the Amsterdam Olympics, 29th May 1928. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

According to FIFA, that limitation led to growing tension over how the sport should be represented on the global stage.

FIFA ultimately made the decision to create its own international tournament, separating from the Olympic model to establish a competition open to the best players in the world.

That decision set the stage for what would become the FIFA World Cup, according to FootballHistory.org.

Undated file picture of the Jules Rimet Cup, named after the French president of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). Created by French sculptor Abel Lafleur, the solid-gold statuette, weighing 4 kilos and measuring 30 cm in Expand

The first World Cup and early years (1930–1950):

The first FIFA World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930, featuring just 13 teams.

While many countries were invited, participation was limited — especially from Europe — because of the challenges of long-distance travel.

According to FIFA history, teams at the time had to make the journey by ship, and only four European nations ultimately took part.

1930: THE VICTORIOUS NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM OF URUGUAY DURING THE 1930 WORLD CUP FINAL. Mandatory Credit: HULTON PICTURE LIBRARY/ALLSPORT Expand

Despite its small size, the tournament established the framework for international competition, with Uruguay winning the first title on home soil.

The early years of the World Cup were also shaped by global events. The tournament was not held in 1942 or 1946 due to World War II, pausing its growth before it resumed in 1950.

Sweden's King Gustav Adolf VI. (middle) presented the Jules-Rimet-trophy to the presidnet of the Brazilian football association at Stockholm's Rasunda stadium on June 29th 1958. Standing left of the king Brazilian runner Zito is happy. It's the first Expand

Post-war growth and global expansion (1950–1978):

The World Cup returned in 1950 and began to grow steadily in both size and global reach.

The greatest soccer player ever, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as "Pelé", Brazil's three-time World Cup winner (1958, 1962, 1970), holds up the World Cup Trophy 07 December 1991 in New York, during an exhibition of the World Cup and socce Expand

More countries joined the competition, and the tournament became a bigger international event with each cycle.

By this era, the World Cup had firmly established itself as the premier global stage for soccer.

Daniel Passarella (centre), captain of the Argentinian national soccer team, holds the World Cup trophy triumphantly in his hands. His teammates Leopoldo Luque (no 14) and Americo Gallego (left) as well as Osvaldo Ardiles (3rd from the right), Omar L Expand

Modern tournament structure takes shape (1982–1998):

Major format changes began to define the modern World Cup.

The tournament expanded to 24 teams in 1982, allowing more nations to compete on the world stage.

In 1998, the field grew again to 32 teams — a format that would define the tournament for decades.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Soccer: FIFA World Cup: Argentina Diego Maradona victorious with teammates carrying world cup trophy after winning Finals match vs West Germany at Estadio Azteca. Mexico City, Mexico 6/29/1986 CREDIT: George Tiedemann (Photo by George Tiedemann /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X33208 TK19 R17 F39 )

The global era (2002–2022):

The World Cup became a truly global spectacle, hosted across different continents and reaching massive worldwide audiences.

Advancements in broadcasting and global participation helped turn the tournament into one of the most watched events in the world.

The competition continued to evolve, balancing tradition with innovation.

Mario Goetze of Germany who shot the winning goal poses with the World Cup after winning the FIFA World Cup 2014 final soccer match between Germany and Argentina at the Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 13 July 2014. At right his team-ma Expand

A new era begins (2026 and beyond):

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will introduce the largest expansion in the tournament’s history.

For the first time, 48 teams will compete, marking a major shift in format and scale.

With matches set to take place across North America in June, the tournament is closer to home than ever for many fans.

BERLIN - JULY 09: The Italian players celebrate as Fabio Cannavaro of Italy lifts the World Cup trophy aloft following victory in a penalty shootout at the end of the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Final match between Italy and France at the Olympic Sta Expand

FIFA World Cup Winners (1930–2022)

1930 — Uruguay

1934 — Italy

1938 — Italy

1950 — Uruguay

1954 — West Germany

1958 — Brazil

1962 — Brazil

1966 — England

1970 — Brazil

1974 — West Germany

1978 — Argentina

1982 — Italy

1986 — Argentina

1990 — West Germany

1994 — Brazil

1998 — France

2002 — Brazil

2006 — Italy

2010 — Spain

2014 — Germany

2018 — France

2022 — Argentina

2026 — TBD

Big picture view:

The FIFA World Cup is a story that spans generations, continents and cultures.

At the same time, it’s impossible to fully capture every defining moment, match or player that has shaped the tournament’s history.

If you feel something major is missing, you’re invited to share your perspective at tyler.thrasher@fox.com.

Soccer: 1994 FIFA World Cup Site Announcement: (L-R) FIFA officials General Secretary Sepp Blatter, president Joao Havelange, senior vice president Henry Cavan, and press chief Guido Tognoni, during the awarding of the 1994 World Cup Tournament site Expand

Why you should care:

With the 2026 World Cup set to kick off in June, fans in North America will experience the tournament in a way few generations have.

We are not just watching history — we are living in it.